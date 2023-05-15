Mr. James Wayne Freeman

Funeral services for Mr. James Wayne Freeman will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Meehan with the Reverends Mike Powell and Dr. Aaron Parker officiaiting. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Freeman, 74, of Meehan, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Mr. Wayne was first and foremost a devout Christian. He was a life-long student of the Scriptures and enjoyed studying The Word. He was a member of Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he served as the Sunday School Secretary for many years and wherever he was needed. Mr. Wayne was a member of the Air National Guard serving over 35 years as an Aircraft Mechanic. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing with friends, and tending to his cattle.

Mr. Freeman is survived by his wife of over 51 years; Carol Freeman; children Dawn Kidd and Brad Freeman (Ginna); Grandchildren Austin Freeman, Lexie Kidd, Aiden Freeman, and Lake Kidd. Brothers Ronnie Freeman and Kevin Freeman (Ardith), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents Laverne Freeman Erma Smith.

Pallbearers will be J.B. Freeman, Aaron Freeman, Tony McMahan, Brent Mabry, Brandon Mabry, and Caleb Haney.

Online condolence may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Freeman family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the funeral home.

