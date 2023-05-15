Mr. Jimmie L. Lewis

Jimmie L. Lewis
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mr. Jimmie L. Lewis will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.  Burial will follow in Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge.  Mr. Lewis, 76, of Meridian, who died Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.  A visitation will be Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

