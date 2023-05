A visitation for Mr. Willie Floyd Collins, Jr. will be held Monday, May 22, 2023 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel. Mr. Collins, 70, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Health.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

