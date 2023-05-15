Funeral services for Mrs. Annie R. Dubose will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Rose Baptist Church, Quitman with Pastor Washington McKenzie officiating. Burial will follow in Archusa Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Dubose, 90, of Quitman, who died Saturday, May 13, 2023 at James T. Champion Nursing Facility. A viewing will be one hour prior to services at the church.

