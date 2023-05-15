Mrs. Patsy Griggs

Funeral services for Ms. Patsy Griggs will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Pastor Obadiah Clemons officiating. Burial will follow in Meridian Memorial Park with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Ms. Griggs, 59, of Meridian, who died Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A viewing will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.