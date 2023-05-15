Newton Municipal School District to hold second vote for bond issue

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton Municipal School District will hold a second vote for a bond issue. The funds from the bond would be used for updates and repairs to Newton Elementary and the Newton High School gym. Advocates said both facilities are outdated and need major additions for the safety of students and staff.

The original bond, which was for $11 million, was voted on March 28th. The bond needed 60% to pass; it received 57%. On May 10th, during a special called school board meeting, it was decided to hold a second vote, only this time, the bond proposal is $10.5 million.

The second vote will be held Tuesday, May 23, at the Newton High School Gymnasium. Newton residents may cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Newton City Hall will be open May 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon to allow voters to apply for absentee ballots. Voters must have an approved reason as stated by the Secretary of State’s office to vote by absentee. Absentee ballots may also be requested during normal business hours.

To learn more information about the bond issue, you may visit the Newton Municipal School District website here.

