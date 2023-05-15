Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County

Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested after 32 pounds of marijuana was confiscated by police.

The arrests happened on May 12 during a joint operation between the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

It was at a home on 1088 Rawls Road that agents seized approximately 14,696 grams, or 32.4 pounds, of marijuana with an approximate street value of $360,000.

Carolyn Ellzey, 57, of Osyka, Mississippi, and Johnny Ellzey, 62, of Osyka, Mississippi, were arrested and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

