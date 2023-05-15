Record challenging heat and umbrella weather continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Another very hot and record challenging high temperature day awaits us. Crank the AC on early, because temperatures are nearing the 90s by lunchtime, also scattered thunderstorms move in around lunch today. Be sure to keep your umbrella handy these heavy downpours will last until later this evening. Highs in the lower 90s and rain showers will continue for tomorrow. Tuesday also brings a low potential for flash flooding. Use caution as you travel tomorrow and NEVER drive through flooded streets. Stay safe and have a marvelous Monday.

