Robert Alton Harbin, age 83, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Diversicare of Meridian. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Robert Alton Harbin was born June 29, 1939 in Winfield, Alabama. He attended the University of Alabama and was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army. During a long and storied career, Alton worked numerous jobs that saw him contribute to the development of the Saturn V rocket at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. He also worked several years at Reichhold Chemical and owned his own collision repair shop. Alton loved to play golf, enjoyed painting portraits, and was an avid carpenter. A dedicated Christian, Alton was a member of Englewood Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa until relocating to Meridian to be closer to his son.

Alton is survived by his son, Shae Harbin (Monica); his grandchildren, Logan Harbin, Alexis Merrick, Alexis Nix, and Millie Nix; his siblings, David Dennis Harbin (Pat), George Steve Harbin (Clara), and Lana Kay Harbin Jones (Keith); a sister-in-law, Judy Watkins (Buddy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lorene Harbin; his son, Timothy Blake Reber; his children’s mother, Glenda Corder Reber; and his brothers, John Darrell Harbin and William Joseph Harbin.

The family will hold a memorial service for family and close friends in Tuscaloosa at a later date.

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staff of Anderson Regional Medical Center, Dr. Barry Calvit, the staff of Diversicare of Meridian, numerous in-home care takers, and Eric and Jamie Bryan for their care of Alton throughout his golden years.

