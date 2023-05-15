Sen. Britt joins colleagues on law enforcement protection act

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt(Source: Office of U.S. Sen. Katie Britt)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WSFA) - U.S. Senator Katie Britt has joined 38 other Senate Republicans to introduce legislation designed to protect law enforcement officers.

The “Back the Blue Act,” aims to strengthen existing laws that protect police officers, increase the criminal penalties for individuals who target law enforcement, and expand the tools that police can use to protect themselves.

According to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, these are the bill’s intentions:

  • “Creates a new federal crime for killing, attempting to kill, or conspiring to kill a federal judge, federal law enforcement officer, or federally funded public safety officer. The offender would be subject to the death penalty and a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years if death results; the offender would otherwise face a minimum sentence of 10 years.”
  • “Creates a new federal crime for assaulting a federally funded law enforcement officer with escalating penalties, including mandatory minimums, based on the extent of any injury and the use of a dangerous weapon. However, no prosecution can be commenced absent certification by the Attorney General that prosecution is appropriate.”
  • “Creates a new federal crime for interstate flight from justice to avoid prosecution for killing, attempting to kill, or conspiring to kill a federal judge, federal law enforcement officer, or federally funded public safety officer. The offender would be subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years for this offense.”
  • “Clarifies that the murder or attempted murder of a law enforcement officer or first responder is a statutory aggravating factor for purposes of the federal death penalty.”
  • “Imposes time limits and substantive limits on federal courts’ review of challenges to state-court convictions for crimes involving the murder of a public safety officer, when the public safety officer was engaged in the performance of official duties or on account of the performance of official duties. These changes are consistent with the fast-track procedures created in 1996, which are applied to federal death penalty cases.”
  • “Allows law enforcement officers, subject to limited regulation, to carry firearms into federal facilities and other jurisdictions where such possession is otherwise prohibited.”

The bill was introduced in conjunction with Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week.

“Today, we honor the courageous law enforcement officers who have valiantly made the ultimate sacrifice. Every single day, the brave men and women of law enforcement go above and beyond to serve and protect our communities. It is essential that we not only support our police, but we respect the rule of law in our country. I’m proud to join Senator Cornyn and my colleagues in introducing the Back the Blue Act, and I will always stand with our police officers in Alabama and across the country,” Britt said in a statement.

