Thomas Wesley Blalock, 87, passed away on May 13, 2023, in Ridgeland, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Lewis Blalock; and a son-in-law, Elton Watson. He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Blalock (Alan Porter), Kathy Blalock Stribling (Pete), and Lisa Blalock Wilson (Lowell); granddaughters, Katie Watson Butts (Will) and Maggie Watson Fortin (Aaron); and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Elton Reed and Elizabeth Williams Butts.

Tom was born on March 3, 1936, in Black, Alabama, and graduated from Geneva High School in 1954. He joined the United States Air Force in 1955, moved to Valdosta, Georgia, and met the love of his life, Dorothy Lewis. They were married there in 1956.

Tom served in many locations domestically and internationally as he and Dot raised their three daughters. He was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious service in a combat zone while serving in Thailand during the Vietnam War. Retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1978, Tom was a proud veteran and a committed ambassador for the Air Force throughout his life.

After retiring from the military, Tom continued his career in banking, serving as an Assistant Vice President at First United Bank in Meridian and at Deposit Guaranty National Bank in Meridian. When his second granddaughter was born in 1990, Tom and Dot relocated to be near family in Louisville, Mississippi, and he joined The Citizens Bank and Trust Company as a Vice President.

As his son-in-law said, Tom was “a friend to many, stranger to none.” After retirement, he spent his time on many hobbies and community interests which continued his life of service to others. While in Meridian, he was active with The ARC of Lauderdale County, the Meridian Mustang Club, the local chapter of the Air Force Sergeants Association, the Inter-Agency Council, and the Meridian Lions Club. After moving to Louisville, he served as President of the Winston County Board of Supervisors, the Louisville Lions Club, and the Louisville Country Club. He served on the boards of the United Way, the ARC of Mississippi, and the Mississippi Industries for the Developmentally Disabled. After moving to Madison, Mississippi, during his last years, he was a member of First Baptist Church Madison and the Tolleson Bible Fellowship Group.

Anyone acquainted with Tom knew that he deeply loved and cared for “his girls.” He left a legacy to each about the importance of family, and he was thrilled with each new generation as his own family grew. He taught his girls many life lessons and skills, but most importantly, he modeled true love through his marriage with their Mother and Meme. To know Tom was to enjoy his humorous anecdotes, simple acts of generosity, and selfless commitment to others. These traits will be sorely missed by all who loved him.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 in the morning on Tuesday, May 16, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian. Visitation will begin an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Abigayle Adult Day Center Activities Fund at 205 Industrial Cove, Ridgeland, MS 39157.

Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Bratu, Jerry Bratu, Will Butts, Aaron Fortin, Ricky Lewis, Bobby Shields, and Pace Stead.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.