Union Police Officer delivers a Mother’s Day Baby!

A picture of Officer Vallas and the baby (form the City of Union Police Department Facebook Page)
A picture of Officer Vallas and the baby (form the City of Union Police Department Facebook Page)(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a post on the City of Union Police Department Facebook Page, early Sunday morning Union Police Officer, Brittany Vallas delivered a healthy baby!

It all started when officers responded to a call of a woman in labor.

After arriving in record time and using the help of dispatch staff, Officer Vallas delivered a healthy baby girl.

The post added that they were happy to report that the mother and baby are doing well!

It was a Mother’s Day Miracle in Union, MS!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville
The area has between closed on 25th Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets
Portions of The Ruins in Downtown Meridian collapsed overnight
Photo provided by Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Silver Alert cancelled for Lauderdale County woman
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé

Latest News

Today was the final day of the Jimmie Rodgers Fest as it wrapped up with its traditional Nola...
Nola Gospel Brunch to end the Jimmie Rodgers Fest
The City of Meridian held the “Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness” event at James Chaney...
2nd annual James Chaney Day held Saturday
Hello everyone, and happy Mother’s Day! I hope you are enjoying the plentiful sunshine that we...
Below average temperatures return this week
Clarke County chose to host a “Mayday” event for their volunteer firefighters.
Clarke County celebrates Mayday