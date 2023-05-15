Union Police Officer delivers a Mother’s Day Baby!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a post on the City of Union Police Department Facebook Page, early Sunday morning Union Police Officer, Brittany Vallas delivered a healthy baby!

It all started when officers responded to a call of a woman in labor.

After arriving in record time and using the help of dispatch staff, Officer Vallas delivered a healthy baby girl.

The post added that they were happy to report that the mother and baby are doing well!

It was a Mother’s Day Miracle in Union, MS!

