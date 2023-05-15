Watch Party tonight for Holly Brand

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Watch Party is being held for Meridian’s own, Holly Brand, who has been wowing the judges for weeks on ‘The Voice”.

Live competition begins Monday night and Holly needs your votes to continue competing.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. at Meridian Little Theatre for people to gather and support #TeamHolly!

