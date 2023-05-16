71 year old missing in Butler

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Butler Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Elmo Reese.

Mr. Reese is a 71 year old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen on May 15, 2023, at approximately 1:00 PM near the Choctaw County Courthouse in Butler.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Elmo Reese, please contact the Butler Police Department at (205) 845-6563 or call 911.

