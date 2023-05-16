Alabama ACT scores drop to lowest levels since 2016

College entrance exam scores dropping
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New numbers show ACT score for the class of 2022 were the lowest since 2016 after the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama said 1.3 million students took the standardized test last year.

Scores have been dropping for at least five years and the pandemic didn’t help those numbers.

ACT tutors and educators say the class of 2022′s junior year was hurt by COVID-19 as virtual learning impacted preparation time and the ability to retain what was learned.

Only 22% of students met all benchmarks of the ACT, that being English, reading, math, and science. 44% met none of the benchmarks.

Those benchmarks are important because they’re supposed to represent “the minimum ACT scores required for students to have a higher probability of success in credit bearing first year college courses,” according to a statement from the ACT.

Ashlee Grove owns a tutoring service. She says the pandemic played a major role in scores dropping, but they’re also seeing the impact of technology on students’ ability to learn and retain information.

“Their reading has really impacted the scores across the entire test, I think more than anything else,” Grove said. “So, is it just COVID or is it also the long-term effects of this age group that have been on digital devices their whole life.”

The good news for students is, in the past few year, many colleges have also decided to waive ACT score for incoming students.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child died in an ATV mishap Monday evening in southeast Lauderdale County.
Child dies in Laud. Co. ATV accident
Meridian Police told News 11 a man who lived at the facility was threatening people with a...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Meridian Living
Meridian Police were called to a reported bank robbery at The Citizens Bank at 1825 Highway 39...
Bank robbed again in Meridian
The Butler Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Elmo...
71-year-old missing in Butler
The area has between closed on 25th Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets
Portions of The Ruins in Downtown Meridian collapsed overnight

Latest News

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Francisco Oxiries...
Silver Alert issued for Jones County man
Southeast Lauderdale High School Logo
Southeast High School moving graduation ceremony
Geyser Falls Water Theme Park
Geyser Falls opens Saturday
FILE - People protest against House Bill 1020 outside the Mississippi Capitol on Jan. 31, 2023,...
Case challenging constitutionality of H.B. 1020 headed to Miss. Supreme Court