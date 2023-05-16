Bank robbed again in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A bank robbery happened around lunch time Tuesday in Meridian. The same bank was robbed May 5.

The location is The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, 1825 Highway 39, Meridian.

This is the branch that was recently robbed by a suspect who fled on a bicycle. There was been no arrest in that case.

If anyone has information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477, or 911.

This is a developing story.

