Funeral services for Carter Bryant Fisher will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, May 19, 2023 at Evangel Temple Church with the Reverends Joey Shelton and David Holifield officiating. Interment will follow at Freedom Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Carter, age 11, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian.

Carter loved the outdoors; he loved hunting and fishing with his family and friends and riding his four-wheeler. He enjoyed playing baseball at Whynot and was looking forward to trying out for the Southeast Lauderdale Middle School Baseball Team. He was a kind-hearted, fun-loving young man who cared deeply for all of his family members and friends. Carter also had a huge sense of humor, and he always enjoyed his morning coffee, and watching sunrises.

Carter is survived by his loving parents, Kevin and Jessica Smith Fisher; paternal grandparents, Donald and Linda Fisher; maternal grandparents, Tommy and Anita Smith; his brother, Sawyer Fisher; uncles Jacob Smith and David Dearman; his aunts, Michelle Bynum (Brad), Kayla Dearing (Brady), and Lauren Sciple (Luke); his cousin, Everleigh Smith; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Carter is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandmother, and his maternal great-granddaddy; and his great-grandfather (Old Papaw) and great-grandmother (Mamaw).

Pallbearers will be Jacob Smith, David Dearman, Luke Sciple, Avery Vaughn, Preston Vaughn, Eric Campbell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Skeeter Dial, Johnathon Beavers, Dwight Vaughn, Randy Rawson, and Whitney Bounds.

In addition to floral offerings, the Fisher family suggests memorials be made to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Carter’s memory.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Fisher Family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the funeral home.

