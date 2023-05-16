Child dies months after being found unconscious in Byram daycare swimming pool

By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A one-year-old has died months after being found unconscious in a swimming pool at a Byram daycare.

Byram Police Chief David Errington confirmed the victim died on April 28 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The child had been on life support since October, after he accidentally fell into a swimming pool at the Little Blessings from Heaven Childcare Center and Christian Academy.

Errington said he’s taking the case to a Hinds County grand jury Tuesday to determine if criminal charges will be brought in the matter.

“We’ve never had anything like this happen before. We’ve looked at [similar] cases in other states and there’s no common procedure,” he said. “We talked to the district attorney, and he told us to get a case together and present it to the grand jury for further direction and how to proceed.”

The incident occurred in October. A report from the Mississippi State Department of Health showed the daycare failed to comply with numerous childcare licensure regulations and was fined as a result.

A lawsuit filed in Hinds County Circuit Court in November by the child’s mother alleges the victim and other children were left outside on the day the incident occurred.

“With no adult supervision, minor L.M. was able to access the swimming pool area through the fence, which did not have a secured barrier,” the complaint states. “L.M. fell into the pool and was unable to crawl back out. L.M. was missing for approximately 10 minutes before the employees at Little Blessings found him.”

The door to the daycare was locked at the time, meaning children could not get back inside, court documents state.

The daycare remains closed.

