City of Meridian Arrest Report May 16, 2023
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Charge
|Charge
|DERRICK J SUMRALL
|1978
|1015 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|XZAVIOUS D KILPATRICK
|1994
|612 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ANTONIO WILLIAMS
|1974
|4413 3RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
TRESPASSING
|LADONNA R COLE
|1983
|2111 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|STEPHANIE A HILL
|1987
|2427 5TH AVE APT E7 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JALEESA D GARNER
|1989
|1410 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TIANA CRYER
|1984
|2648 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 16, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:31 AM on May 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2700 block of Highway 11 South. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:29 AM on May 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4100 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:07 AM on May 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:42 PM on May 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 23rdStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.