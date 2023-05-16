City of Meridian Arrest Report May 16, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:31 AM on May 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2700 block of Highway 11 South. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 9:29 AM on May 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4100 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:07 AM on May 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:42 PM on May 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 23rdStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.