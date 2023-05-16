City of Meridian Arrest Report May 16, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT
NameBirth YearChargeCharge
DERRICK J SUMRALL19781015 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
XZAVIOUS D KILPATRICK1994612 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ANTONIO WILLIAMS19744413 3RD ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
TRESPASSING
LADONNA R COLE19832111 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
STEPHANIE A HILL19872427 5TH AVE APT E7 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JALEESA D GARNER19891410 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
TIANA CRYER19842648 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 16, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:31 AM on May 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2700 block of Highway 11 South. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:29 AM on May 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4100 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:07 AM on May 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:42 PM on May 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 23rdStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

