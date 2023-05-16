Community hosts watch party for Holly Brand

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Miss Mississippi and Meridian native Holly Brand sang live on the national competition show “The Voice” for the first time since the season started.

The Voice held its live semi-finals show Monday night where 8 contestants, including Brand, vied for a spot in the top 5. Community members in the Queen City held a watch party to cheer on Brand at the Meridian Little Theatre.

Event organizer, Lesia Scruggs, said Brand attends their church and she has watched Brand grow up into a great young lady. Scruggs said she has loved watching her journey on the show.

“It’s very exciting, I mean, just to watch her. Just to watch how she’s grown up. To look back at the little videos when she was a little girl and sang and to watch her now. She was Miss Mississippi and now she’s on The Voice. It’s just really exciting to see her grow,” said Scruggs.

Brand did not receive enough votes to secure a spot in the finale next week. But News 11 wants to congratulate Holly on making it to the Top 8!

