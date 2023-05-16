First Alert: Low potential for flash flooding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Scattered showers and heavy rain was over parts of the area this morning, but has now cleared out. Rain will continue on and off again throughout the day as heavy rain moves in near 2pm today. Highs are in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. Keep your rain gear handy as showers will ramp up later this evening. A cold front will move through cooling temperatures down to below the average for the rest of the week as early as tomorrow. Stay safe and have a great day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.