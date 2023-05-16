Geyser Falls opens Saturday
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Geyser Falls Water Theme Park is set to open Saturday, May 20.
Season passes are available here and daily tickets may be bought online or at the gate. There is no entry fee for ages 3 and under.
|Here’s the operating schedule:
|Opening Weekend
May 20 & May 21
Saturday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday 12 noon - 6 p.m.
Open Daily
May 27 - July 30
Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday 12 noon - 6 p.m.
Saturdays only
August 5 - September 2
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Labor Day
September 4
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
