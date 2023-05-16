Geyser Falls opens Saturday

Cool off this summer at Geyser Falls water park!
Geyser Falls Water Theme Park(tcw-wlbt)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Geyser Falls Water Theme Park is set to open Saturday, May 20.

Season passes are available here and daily tickets may be bought online or at the gate. There is no entry fee for ages 3 and under.

Here’s the operating schedule:
Opening Weekend
May 20 & May 21
Saturday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday 12 noon - 6 p.m.

Open Daily
May 27 - July 30
Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday 12 noon - 6 p.m.

Saturdays only
August 5 - September 2
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Labor Day
September 4
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child died in an ATV mishap Monday evening in southeast Lauderdale County.
Child dies in Laud. Co. ATV accident
The area has between closed on 25th Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets
Portions of The Ruins in Downtown Meridian collapsed overnight
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 15, 2023
Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
Waynesboro restaurant featured in ‘Garden & Gun’
The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville

Latest News

Southeast Lauderdale High School Logo
Southeast High School moving graduation ceremony
Meridian Police were called to a reported bank robbery at The Citizens Bank at 1825 Highway 39...
Bank robbed again in Meridian
Southern Miss Athletics said Friday’s game against the University of Louisiana – Lafayette...
USM baseball coach Scott Berry to retire at end of season
Meridian Police told News 11 a man who lived at the facility was threatening people with a...
Man dead after shot by police officer at Meridian Living