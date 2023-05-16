Geyser Falls opens Saturday

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Geyser Falls Water Theme Park is set to open Saturday, May 20.

Season passes are available here and daily tickets may be bought online or at the gate. There is no entry fee for ages 3 and under.

Here’s the operating schedule: Opening Weekend

May 20 & May 21

Saturday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday 12 noon - 6 p.m.



Open Daily

May 27 - July 30

Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday 12 noon - 6 p.m.



Saturdays only

August 5 - September 2

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Labor Day

September 4

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

