Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk encourages the public to register to vote

By Christen Hyde
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s Office reminds the public to register to vote or to update voter registration before the deadline.

The primary elections are on August 8. The primary election includes all county and state offices.

Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said you need to make sure your information is updated to ensure your vote counts.

“It’s most important for everybody to know the correct precinct that they vote in so their vote will count. So, we have voter registration going on every single day in Mississippi and Lauderdale County. Register new voters, people with change of name, and change of address. It is so important for you to be voting in the right precinct if you want your vote to count. We’ve had so many elections won and lost by one vote, so it’s so imperative,” said Johnson.

The deadline to update voter registration is July 10. The circuit clerk’s office will also be mailing out new voter registration cards to those affected by the redistricting conducted by the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors.

