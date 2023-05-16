Local law enforcement officer informs community on how to respond to an active shooter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Uptown Meridian Mall held an active shooter presentation. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office made the presentation using mock guns and showing clips from past mass shootings like Columbine High School.

Debbie Delshad, Marketing Director of Uptown Meridian Mall said in this day and time, we all need to know how to keep our employees, customers and ourselves safe in case of an active shooter situation.

“It helps the community be aware and tells you what you should and shouldn’t do and that changes. These presentations are fresh every time something horrific happens then they update. It’s probably totally different than what you think the response should be. It’s a great thing for anybody whether you’re in retail or banking or whatever. It’s a good thing to have,” said Delshad.

Calhoun said his department is always learning from events and they have to be willing to change their techniques with time and technology.

