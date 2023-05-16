Mom, son caught street racing at 80 mph on Mother’s Day, police say

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their...
Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.(Fresno Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (Gray News) – While most people spend Mother’s Day having brunch or dinner together, one mother and son in California spent the day street racing illegally, police said.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on two vehicles racing on Shaw Avenue, which has a speed limit of 40 mph.

Both vehicles were clocked at traveling more than 80 mph, traveling side by side, dangerously weaving around other vehicles in the road, police said.

When officers pulled the vehicles over, they found that the drivers were mother and son.

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.

Their identities were not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child died in an ATV mishap Monday evening in southeast Lauderdale County.
Child dies in Laud. Co. ATV accident
The area has between closed on 25th Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets
Portions of The Ruins in Downtown Meridian collapsed overnight
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 15, 2023
Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
Waynesboro restaurant featured in ‘Garden & Gun’
The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville

Latest News

Save money on your monthly utilities
Save money on your monthly utilities
Southeast Lauderdale High School Logo
Southeast High School moving graduation ceremony
Save money on your monthly utilities
Investigators in New Mexico have yet to identify the gunman in a fatal random shooting spree....
Investigators looks for motive in New Mexico shooting spree
Geyser Falls Water Theme Park
Geyser Falls opens Saturday