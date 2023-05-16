Neshoba Central falls to Saltillo in extra innings ending their 9 consecutive state championship appearances

By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central softball falls to Saltillo in game three of the north state title.

The game would remain scoreless and would head into extra innings tied at 0-0.

In the top of the 8th the Lady Tigers would go on to score four runs and take the lead.

The Lady Rockets responded right back by scoring four too. Saltillo would add a run in the top of the 9th to take the 5-4 lead.

Neshoba Central could not get a run in to force another inning so the Lady Tigers would win 5-4.

This is the first time in 10 years that the Lady Rockets will not be competing for a state championship.

