Neshoba County Schools hire new superintendent

Josh Perkins, newly hired superintendent of Neshoba County School District
Josh Perkins, newly hired superintendent of Neshoba County School District
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba County School District has hired a new superintendent for the 2023-24 school year. Josh Perkins comes to the district with 23 years of education and administrative experience.

Perkins is the current superintendent for Enterprise School District, which has an ‘A’ rating and is among the top districts in the state.

“I have great admiration for the Neshoba County School District and believe I have the experience, knowledge and skills to continue pushing the district toward its vision for all students to graduate college and career ready with courses, certifications and external opportunities beyond a high school diploma,” said Perkins in a post on NCSD’s Facebook page.

Neshoba County’s current superintendent, Dr. Lundy Brantley, is retiring effective June 30.

