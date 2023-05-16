One dead at shooting at Meridian Living

Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at Meridian Living, an assisted care facility near Uptown Meridian mall.

Meridian Police told News 11 a man came into the facility lobby, threatening employees with a pistol. Officers responded and tried to negotiate with the man to end the conflict peacefully.

Meridian Police said ultimately the situation resulted in the man being shot and killed by MPD.

This is a developing story.

