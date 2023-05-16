Opera Mississippi makes a stop at Oakland Heights Elementary for performance

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One elementary school in the Queen City had some special visitors on Tuesday.

Oakland Heights Elementary welcomed performers with Opera Mississippi’s Children’s Opera as a part of its educational outreach program.

Education Coordinator Emily Brandon said the cast performed ‘The Bremen Town Musicians’, an opera about the importance of friendship, diversity, acceptance and teamwork.

“I believe that, if we take the arts and place it within our schools and our community, we’re able to not only teach just music but teach values that students can take into their homes, into their churches, all types of areas and become better people. That we are developing strong leaders, we’re developing people who are going to someday run our cities and towns. They can take what they learn from the arts, like music or visual art or whatever it might be, they are able to take that and apply it to their daily lives,” said Brandon.

The cast is on a tour traveling throughout the Magnolia State. Its next stop will be Camden Elementary School on Wednesday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.