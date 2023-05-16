Opera Mississippi makes a stop at Oakland Heights Elementary for performance

By Christen Hyde
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One elementary school in the Queen City had some special visitors on Tuesday.

Oakland Heights Elementary welcomed performers with Opera Mississippi’s Children’s Opera as a part of its educational outreach program.

Education Coordinator Emily Brandon said the cast performed ‘The Bremen Town Musicians’, an opera about the importance of friendship, diversity, acceptance and teamwork.

“I believe that, if we take the arts and place it within our schools and our community, we’re able to not only teach just music but teach values that students can take into their homes, into their churches, all types of areas and become better people. That we are developing strong leaders, we’re developing people who are going to someday run our cities and towns. They can take what they learn from the arts, like music or visual art or whatever it might be, they are able to take that and apply it to their daily lives,” said Brandon.

The cast is on a tour traveling throughout the Magnolia State. Its next stop will be Camden Elementary School on Wednesday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child died in an ATV mishap Monday evening in southeast Lauderdale County.
Child dies in Laud. Co. ATV accident
Meridian Police told News 11 a man who lived at the facility was threatening people with a...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Meridian Living
Meridian Police were called to a reported bank robbery at The Citizens Bank at 1825 Highway 39...
Bank robbed again in Meridian
The Butler Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Elmo...
71-year-old missing in Butler
The area has between closed on 25th Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets
Portions of The Ruins in Downtown Meridian collapsed overnight

Latest News

The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
Man indicted after 2 Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies shot
This is Coach Collin’s first official head coaching position.
Meridian announces a new girls basketball coach
Opera Mississippi makes a stop at Oakland Heights Elementary for performance
Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk encourages the public to register to vote