Police: Adult son arrested for stabbing mom to death on Mother’s Day

Las Vegas police say Aaron Cooney, 49, has been arrested for stabbing his mom to death on...
Las Vegas police say Aaron Cooney, 49, has been arrested for stabbing his mom to death on Mother’s Day.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A man is accused of killing his mom on Mother’s Day in Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a residence regarding an unresponsive female on Sunday morning.

KVVU reports that arriving officers located a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds in the backyard of the home with medical personnel pronouncing the woman dead.

Investigators said they found that the woman was stabbed multiple times by her son Aaron Cooney, 49.

Cooney was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with open murder.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released by authorities or what led up to the stabbing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child died in an ATV mishap Monday evening in southeast Lauderdale County.
Child dies in Laud. Co. ATV accident
The area has between closed on 25th Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets
Portions of The Ruins in Downtown Meridian collapsed overnight
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 15, 2023
Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
Waynesboro restaurant featured in ‘Garden & Gun’
The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville

Latest News

Save money on your monthly utilities
Save money on your monthly utilities
Southeast Lauderdale High School Logo
Southeast High School moving graduation ceremony
Save money on your monthly utilities
Investigators in New Mexico have yet to identify the gunman in a fatal random shooting spree....
Investigators looks for motive in New Mexico shooting spree
Geyser Falls Water Theme Park
Geyser Falls opens Saturday