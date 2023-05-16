Rainy Days ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday are 40% and 50% respectively.

Tuesday’s high will stay with the same trend we have seen from Sunday and Monday, HOT. Some spots in East Mississippi and West Alabama will be pushing 90 degrees. If it does hit 90 in Meridian it will be the first time we have hit the 90s for three days in a row since Sept. 20-22 of 2022. In terms of rain on Tuesday the threat is primarily in the afternoon hours for pop up thunderstorms and showers.

On Wednesday, we will cool down into the lower 80s to the relief of many. That 60% rain chance will show itself in the afternoon and into the early evening.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.