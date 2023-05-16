RCA’s softball championship is only the schools second program championship

Russell Christian Academy brought home their first state championship in program history and are the first sport outside of football to win a championship.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Russell Christian Academy brought home their first state championship in program history and are the first sport outside of football to win a championship.

The Warriors beat Tabernacle 15-0 after four innings to clinch the title. Hitting was the key in the win.

”It was hitting water. Because we came out hitting,” said head coach Larry Lippert. “It was like 9 doubles and 6 triples it was incredible and they- 1-9 through the line up hit the ball it was a great hitting performance. Very proud, very proud, this team is going to go a long way in a bunch of years and I feel like these girls stay together and there’s a big future. We’ve got two 7th grade pitchers who we rode all year long, got an 8th grade catcher, a lot of youth on this team so for Russell Christian softball there is going to be a lot coming.”

Senior, Laura Kate Robinson was named the game MVP. She had a .461 batting average, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 6 RBI’s, 7 runs scored and was 7 for 7 from the field.

“It means a lot especially because it’s a girls sport winning the first state championship outside of football,” said Robinson. “I mean nobody said we couldn’t do it but it was just fun.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville
The area has between closed on 25th Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets
Portions of The Ruins in Downtown Meridian collapsed overnight
A picture of Officer Vallas and the baby (form the City of Union Police Department Facebook Page)
Union Police Officer delivers a Mother’s Day Baby!
Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
Waynesboro restaurant featured in ‘Garden & Gun’
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 15, 2023

Latest News

Neshoba Central loses to Saltillo 5-4 in extra innings in game three of the north state...
Neshoba Central falls to Saltillo in extra innings ending their 9 consecutive state championship appearances
Neshoba Central falls to Saltillo in extra innings of north state championship
Neshoba Central falls to Saltillo in extra innings of north state championship
Russell Christian Academy brought home their first state championship in program history and...
Russell Christian wins first softball state championship
Highlighting the moms who do so much work off the field.
The lives of coaches wives; highlighting the moms who do so much off the field