RCA’s softball championship is only the schools second program championship

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Russell Christian Academy brought home their first state championship in program history and are the first sport outside of football to win a championship.

The Warriors beat Tabernacle 15-0 after four innings to clinch the title. Hitting was the key in the win.

”It was hitting water. Because we came out hitting,” said head coach Larry Lippert. “It was like 9 doubles and 6 triples it was incredible and they- 1-9 through the line up hit the ball it was a great hitting performance. Very proud, very proud, this team is going to go a long way in a bunch of years and I feel like these girls stay together and there’s a big future. We’ve got two 7th grade pitchers who we rode all year long, got an 8th grade catcher, a lot of youth on this team so for Russell Christian softball there is going to be a lot coming.”

Senior, Laura Kate Robinson was named the game MVP. She had a .461 batting average, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 6 RBI’s, 7 runs scored and was 7 for 7 from the field.

“It means a lot especially because it’s a girls sport winning the first state championship outside of football,” said Robinson. “I mean nobody said we couldn’t do it but it was just fun.”

