The Salvation Army in Meridian opens new Client Choice Marketplace

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army is creating a new experience for those needing food items. The Salvation Army in Meridian officially opened its Client Choice Marketplace with a ribbon cutting Monday.

Commanding Officer Roy Fisher said this new program will replace their traditional food pantry. It’s a concept that’s been 10 months in the making ever since Fisher became the commanding officer.

Those in need can now grab a shopping cart and shop for their own food items. And a volunteer will bag it up for them to take home.

Fisher shares why this program was essential to establish in the community.

“When you have different religious backgrounds or you have different medical needs and dietician needs, you want to make sure that you have that choice to be able to choose what you need, what you’re going to be able to use. So the staff and volunteers will actually walk with them around the marketplace, talk to them, be able to pray with them if they’re having a hard time and find out more about them. So we’re really excited because I think it’s going to make a big impact to know that hey, we’re a person. We’re not just coming in to get things,” said Lt. Roy Fisher.

The client choice marketplace will be open Monday through Wednesday from 9 in the morning until noon starting May 22nd.

You must make an appointment and can do so by calling their office at 601-483-6156

