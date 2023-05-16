Silver Alert issued for Jones County man

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Francisco Oxiries Caraballo Morales, 50, of Laurel.

Caraballo Morales is a Hispanic male, 5′ 8″, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen May 9, 2023, wearing a white baseball cap, camo shorts and a black shirt at 10:30 p.m. in the area of the Shell Service Station on 16th Street in Jones County. He is believed to be in a 2005 white and tan F-150, bearing FL Tag BS62WB.

Family members say Caraballo Morales suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. He was also the subject of a news story May 14 when his family in Florida contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department with concerns.

If anyone has information about him, contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-428-7867 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.