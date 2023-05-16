Southeast High School moving graduation ceremony

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a Facebook post made by the school, Southeast Lauderdale High School is moving Tuesdays graduation ceremony to the Evangel Temple.

Seniors need to arrive at the basement entrance of Evangel Temple at 6:30.

General admission doors will open at 7:00.

Ceremony begins at 8:00.

All seating is first come, first serve.

**Valedictorian & Salutatorian will have reserved seating on front row.**

