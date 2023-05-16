WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher

Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him. (Source: BEN WATKINS/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It was a scary scene at a youth baseball game over the weekend.

A 7-year-old catcher was engulfed by a short-lived dust devil Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sand and debris spiraled around Bauer Zoya for a few seconds before the 17-year-old umpire rescued him.

Bauer said it felt like 10 minutes to him.

But that dust didn’t stop him from playing.

His dad poured water on him to get the dirt out of his eyes, and he went back into the game.

Unfortunately, his team didn’t end up winning the three-game tournament.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child died in an ATV mishap Monday evening in southeast Lauderdale County.
Child dies in Laud. Co. ATV accident
The area has between closed on 25th Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets
Portions of The Ruins in Downtown Meridian collapsed overnight
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 15, 2023
Waynesboro restaurant picking up some major good pub
Waynesboro restaurant featured in ‘Garden & Gun’
The East Mississippi Drug Task Force served a total of five warrants that have resulted in...
Long-term drug investigations lead to multiple arrests in Meridian and Collinsville

Latest News

Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
One dead at shooting at Meridian Living
Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger speaks a House Administration Committee hearing on Tuesday.
Chief of Capitol Police talk about what's needed in wake of threats and attacks
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT’s chief testifies before Congress as concerns grow about artificial intelligence risks
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
12-year-old Texas boy among 2 arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant
In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man charged in baseball bat attack on congressional staff also facing hate crime charge