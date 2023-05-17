2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 3rd victim stable

Fayette-Ware High School
Fayette-Ware High School(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating after two teenage girls were found dead and another was found in critical condition in the Fayette-Ware High School parking lot Tuesday.

FCSO is investigating this incident as a possible drug overdose case.

According to Fayette County Public Schools, all three girls are students of Fayette-Ware High School.

FSCO says the victims are between 16 and 17 years of age.

The third victim remains hospitalized and has since been upgraded to stable condition, according to FCSO.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also investigating.

Students at Fayette-Ware continued their Tuesday night graduation ceremony as scheduled.

The commencement can be viewed here.

Action News 5 is pending more information and will provide updates.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police were called to a reported bank robbery at The Citizens Bank at 1825 Highway 39...
MPD releases description of bank robbery suspect
Meridian Police told News 11 a man who lived at the facility was threatening people with a...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Meridian Living
A child died in an ATV mishap Monday evening in southeast Lauderdale County.
Child dies in Laud. Co. ATV accident
The Butler Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Elmo...
71-year-old Butler man back with family after being reported missing
Josh Perkins, newly hired superintendent of Neshoba County School District
Neshoba County School District hires new superintendent

Latest News

Responding crews in Washington County following a reported plane crash Wednesday afternoon.
FAA: Former Miss. senator killed in Arkansas plane crash
Carry an umbrella each day
Some days will be drier than others leading into the weekend
Bo Goodin will soon be heading overseas in commemoration of military members who fought during...
Enterprise band student selected to perform in All-American D-Day Band
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Montana says 1st-in-nation TikTok ban protects people. TikTok says it violates their rights
USM President visits Meridian
USM President visits Meridian