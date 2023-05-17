Alabama House of Representatives approves bill regulating vaping

House Representatives approved a bill to regulate vaping for people.
House Representatives approved a bill to regulate vaping for people.(KMVT-NEWS)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - House Representatives approved a bill to regulate vaping for people.

The bill makes it illegal for retailers to sell all vaping products to people under 21 years old. It also expands the definition of an electronic nicotine delivery system to include any product that delivers substances other than tobacco.

Vending machines that sell tobacco in places that allow people who are younger than 21 years old to purchase it are also banned.

“It identifies the products that do not contain nicotine so that they can be regulated along with everything else. It regulates the sale of e-liquid,” Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile County, said.

There was only one no-vote from the representatives.

The bill now moves to a Senate committee for further consideration.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police were called to a reported bank robbery at The Citizens Bank at 1825 Highway 39...
MPD releases description of bank robbery suspect
Meridian Police told News 11 a man who lived at the facility was threatening people with a...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Meridian Living
A child died in an ATV mishap Monday evening in southeast Lauderdale County.
Child dies in Laud. Co. ATV accident
The Butler Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Elmo...
71-year-old Butler man back with family after being reported missing
Josh Perkins, newly hired superintendent of Neshoba County School District
Neshoba County School District hires new superintendent

Latest News

Sen. Ed Markey stands with activists who want to expand the Supreme Court
Bill to expand U.S. Supreme Court reintroduced in Congress
Sen. Ed Markey stands with activists who want to expand the Supreme Court
Bill to expand U.S. Supreme Court reintroduced in Congress
FILE - People protest against House Bill 1020 outside the Mississippi Capitol on Jan. 31, 2023,...
Case challenging constitutionality of H.B. 1020 headed to Miss. Supreme Court
Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas speaks to the parties involved at a hearing,...
Judge dismisses Jackson residents’ challenge to H.B. 1020; appeal to be filed