Bogue Chitto woman pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Choctaw Indian Reservation murder case

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 27-year-old Bogue Chitto woman pleaded guilty on May 11 to voluntary manslaughter in the murder of a tribal member on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, Bethany Thomas of the Bogue Chitto Community stabbed the victim with a knife, leading to his death.

Thomas was indicted by a federal grand jury on the charge of second-degree murder in November 2021. She pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, and her sentencing is scheduled for August 10, 2023.

The maximum penalty for this charge is 15 years in prison, and a federal district judge will determine the sentence by considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

