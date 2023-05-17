Boil Water Notice for many customers of Rose Hill Water Association

The Rose Hill Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice.
By Ross McLeod
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Rose Hill Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice. The affected areas are:

1. County Road 20 and all adjoining roads.

2. North of Rose Hill on County Road 31 and all adjoining roads.

3. Hwy. 503 and all adjoining roads.

The utility said that there are roughly 80 households affected by this notice. The advisory is necessary because of ongoing line replacements.

