City of Meridian Arrest Report May 17, 2023
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TONY S JONES
|1984
|107 71ST PL APT A136 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|JAMMIE L KELLY
|1977
|301 63RD PL APT C71 MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|RUBREON S MCWILLIAMS
|1996
|1901 32ND AVE APT C3 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|RONCHAVELL R ATTERBERRY JR
|1999
|2427 4TH AVE APT 23C MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 17, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 11:29 AM on May 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a bank robbery in the 1800 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:06 AM on May 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:43 PM on May 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 35thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:42 PM on May 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of 58thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.