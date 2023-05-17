City of Meridian Arrest Report May 17, 2023

Robbery

At 11:29 AM on May 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a bank robbery in the 1800 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:06 AM on May 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:43 PM on May 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 35thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:42 PM on May 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of 58thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.