FedEx pilots agree to strike if deal not reached

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Express pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) have voted to strike if necessary amid labor negotiations.

The strike will take place if a new contractual agreement is not made with FedEx.

The pilots remain under contractual provisions and benefits that were negotiated in 2015. Negotiations for a new deal began in May 2021, and entered mediation in October 2022.

“Today, FedEx pilots spoke with one unified voice and sent a clear message to management that we are willing to go the distance to secure a new contract,” said Capt. Chris Norman, chair of the FedEx ALPA Master Executive Council. “Now is the time for FedEx to deliver a new contract that reflects the value we bring to FedEx as highly skilled professionals who deliver FedEx’s Purple Promise every day. Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike. The ball is in management’s court, and it’s time for the Company to get serious at the bargaining table and invest in our pilots.”

The strike would not begin until the National Mediation Board decides that mediation efforts would not be productive and either side declines arbitration.

FedEx shared this statement on the potential strike:

FedEx remains focused on providing world class service to our customers. While strike authorization votes are a common tactic for labor organizations during Railway Labor Act negotiations, strikes are only possible with the express permission of the National Mediation Board. They can only occur after the parties have passed through multiple legally mandated steps, and only when other safeguards, such as Presidential or Congressional intervention, do not occur. At this time, we are still in productive negotiations with our pilots under the supervision of a government-appointed mediator and will return to the bargaining table next week. ALPA’s announcement is consistent with the recently announced authorization votes from other represented carriers who continue to bargain without any interruption to their operations. FedEx is focused on reaching a comprehensive agreement and remains committed to bargaining in good faith with our pilots to achieve an agreement that is fair to them, our other team members, and all other FedEx stakeholders. The results of ALPA’s strike authorization has no impact on our service as we continue delivering for our customers around the world.

