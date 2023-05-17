FedEx pilots agree to strike if deal not reached

A FedEx cargo plane taxis to a sorting station located off a runway at Denver International...
A FedEx cargo plane taxis to a sorting station located off a runway at Denver International Airport Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Express pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) have voted to strike if necessary amid labor negotiations.

The strike will take place if a new contractual agreement is not made with FedEx.

The pilots remain under contractual provisions and benefits that were negotiated in 2015. Negotiations for a new deal began in May 2021, and entered mediation in October 2022.

“Today, FedEx pilots spoke with one unified voice and sent a clear message to management that we are willing to go the distance to secure a new contract,” said Capt. Chris Norman, chair of the FedEx ALPA Master Executive Council. “Now is the time for FedEx to deliver a new contract that reflects the value we bring to FedEx as highly skilled professionals who deliver FedEx’s Purple Promise every day. Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike. The ball is in management’s court, and it’s time for the Company to get serious at the bargaining table and invest in our pilots.”

The strike would not begin until the National Mediation Board decides that mediation efforts would not be productive and either side declines arbitration.

FedEx shared this statement on the potential strike:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police told News 11 a man who lived at the facility was threatening people with a...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Meridian Living
A child died in an ATV mishap Monday evening in southeast Lauderdale County.
Child dies in Laud. Co. ATV accident
Meridian Police were called to a reported bank robbery at The Citizens Bank at 1825 Highway 39...
MPD releases description of bank robbery suspect
The Butler Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Elmo...
71-year-old Butler man back with family after being reported missing
Josh Perkins, newly hired superintendent of Neshoba County School District
Neshoba County School District hires new superintendent

Latest News

April Long
Neshoba Co. resident indicted following SNAP fraud investigation
Literacy interventionist Liz Snapp talks with third grader Jakeem Henderson, 8, at Schaumburg...
‘Mississippi miracle’: Kids’ reading scores have soared in Deep South states
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 17, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 17, 2023
Hail, strong winds, and flash flooding possible
First Alert: Remain weather aware Wednesday