FIRST ALERT: More storms for Wednesday, and some could be severe

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had our fair share of rain here lately with Meridian picking up nearly 3″ so far this month ( surplus of more than 1/2 inch). More rain is expected for Hump Day as a cold front crosses our area. This front along with abundant moisture, some instability, and some upper-level support will all work together to create more showers & storms for our Wednesday. Isolated showers are possible in the morning, but the best timing for widespread storms will be in the afternoon & evening. There’s also a low risk for severe storms with damaging wind & hail being our main threat. Localized flooding is also possible , so avoid water covered roads.

Of course rain will help cool temps off quickly. So, depending on the timing for persistent rain in your area, high temps will range from upper 70s - low 80s. Regardless, it’ll be muggy...feeling hotter than the actual temperature.

Behind the previously mentioned cold front, it’ll be a tad less muggy for Thursday with only a few PM showers possible. Highs will be seasonable into the mid 80s. Similar for Friday, but only isolated showers are possible. Saturday, another cold front will cross...bringing scattered showers & storms back to the area. However, it dries out for Sunday in the wake of that system. Weekend highs will range from the low-mid 80s.

