First Alert: Remain weather aware Wednesday as showers and storms bring a low severe risk

Hail, strong winds, and flash flooding possible
Hail, strong winds, and flash flooding possible(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! It was a rainy start to the day for parts of the area, but be sure to pack your umbrella heavy rain showers and storms are possible for everyone through the afternoon and evening. A level one marginal risk is in place today with hail, high winds, and localized flooding being the primary threats. Highs are in the mid to lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. late tonight into early Thursday morning fog is possible, so be sure to use caution on the roadways and give yourself a few extra minutes before starting your Thursday morning commute. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

