John McFarland, longtime SE MS Red Cross executive director, dies at 74

John McFarland
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - A man who spent his life helping others and his community has died. John McFarland, executive director of the American Red Cross Southeast Mississippi Chapter, died Tuesday night at age 74. He led the organization for nine years but his involvement spanned decades.

McFarland was a dedicated volunteer for the Red Cross for 41 years before joining the staff in 2015. He also made his mark in the newspaper business for many years at the Biloxi Sun Herald and served many community organizations on the Mississippi coast.

“John has been such a pillar in Southeast Mississippi. Everyone knows John because he was that kind of person. He left that type of legacy,” said Annette Rowland, spokesperson for the American Red Cross. “He always had a way to make you laugh. He touched so many lives.”

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

