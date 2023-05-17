K-9 officer dies after suffering a heat-related injury, sheriff’s office says

Kolt died after he suffered a heat-related injury, according to officials.
Kolt died after he suffered a heat-related injury, according to officials.(Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A Wisconsin sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of their K-9 officers after they said he died from a heat-related injury.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Sparta, Wisconsin, said K-9 officer Kolt died earlier this week several days after he was injured.

The sheriff’s office did not give details on how the May 10 injury happened.

According to the sheriff’s department, multiple life-saving treatments were attempted by veterinarians in the days following the injury. However, the 6-year-old Czech Shepherd died on Monday.

Kolt had reportedly been with the sheriff’s office since November 2018.

Officials said they “feel blessed by the service provided to the Sheriff’s Office and communities throughout Monroe County.”

An investigation is being conducted into Kolt’s death with assistance from other departments.

Officials said an unidentified Monroe County deputy was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police were called to a reported bank robbery at The Citizens Bank at 1825 Highway 39...
MPD releases description of bank robbery suspect
Meridian Police told News 11 a man who lived at the facility was threatening people with a...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Meridian Living
A child died in an ATV mishap Monday evening in southeast Lauderdale County.
Child dies in Laud. Co. ATV accident
The Butler Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Elmo...
71-year-old Butler man back with family after being reported missing
Josh Perkins, newly hired superintendent of Neshoba County School District
Neshoba County School District hires new superintendent

Latest News

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court
FILE - Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20...
Limo service manager convicted of manslaughter in New York crash that killed 20 people
FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man indicted for stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom convicted in deaths of 2 kids and romantic rival faces new Arizona charge