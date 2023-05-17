Larry Keith Hearn

Larry Keith Hearn
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT
Funeral services for Larry Keith Hearn, 60, of Land will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Turner officiating. Burial will follow at the Bogueloosa Cemetery in Needham. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Keith passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home in Land. He was born September 6, 1962, in Quitman, Mississippi. He was a retired mechanic. Keith loved his family and enjoyed living his life to the fullest.

Survivors include his father, Larry Monroe Hearn; mother, Elizabeth Voncile Smith; son, Joshua Hearn; special friend and companion, Hollie DeeAnn Miller; and many friends and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Virgil Hearn and George Michael Hearn.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register to post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

