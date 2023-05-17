Mississippi National Guardsmen mobilized to U.S.-Mexico border to aid border control

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sending Mississippi National Guardsmen to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Migrants rushed across the U.S. border on Thursday to try and enter the U.S. before the pandemic-related asylum restrictions were lifted.

Gov. Reeves stated in a tweet that the Mississippi National Guard’s 112th Military Police Battalion has been sent to support Customs and Border Protection officers along the Southwest border.

“Drugs and illegal aliens are invading our country thanks to the Biden Administration’s unwillingness to put public safety over politics,” Gov. Reeves stated. “Every state has become a border state, and every day we’re seeing the terrible impact of this humanitarian and national security crisis.”

Below is the full statement regarding the decision to mobilize troops to the Southwest border.

