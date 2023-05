HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale, center fielder, Carsyn Mott’s two run home run sparked a hot at bat streak for the Lady Knights in their 6-2 win over North Pike in game one.

CARSYN MOTT IS HER!!! She smacks this homer out of the park to tie up the game 2-2. The Lady Knights currently lead 3-2 in the bottom of the second!@WTOKTV @WLsoftball1 @WestLauderdale1 @WestSports12 pic.twitter.com/zFUaPCMIcZ — syd (@sydney_wicker) May 17, 2023

The Lady Knights clinch game one and will try to take the series from the Jags on Thursday at 2 p.m.

