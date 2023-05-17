Funeral Services for Mrs. Bobbie Ethridge will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the chapel of Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Rusty Walton and Rev. Bart Latner III officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Bobbie Lee Ethridge, age 93, of Meridian, MS passed away on May 16th, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Bobbie was born on August 31, 1929, to parents William Ernest and Gertrude White Lee of Martin, MS. On January 3rd, 1954, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. At the time of her death, she was one of the oldest members of Calvary Baptist Church Meridian, MS.

She was the last to pass of ten children. In recent days, she longed to be with Jesus and commented that her parents’ “Circle” would be complete when she arrived at Heaven’s Gate.

On January 30th, 1946, she married the love of her life William W. “Bill” Ethridge. She loved her family unconditionally, teaching them about forgiveness and compassion. Her beautiful smile gave a glimpse into her beautiful soul. The Lord blessed her with gifts of encouragement, patience, and a generous spirit. She was extremely disciplined in all areas of her life and had an uncanny ability for listening. She will always be remembered for the intimate conversations shared with her children and grands over a “little” bottle of Coca-Cola.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill Ethridge, sons-in-law Walter Ethridge and Dee VanDevender; sisters Roxie Martin, Willie McKee, Nellie Herrington, Betty Jo Herrington, Frances Skelton Herrington; brothers Ormand Lee, Jimmy Arnell Lee, Charles Louie Lee, and Andrew “Bud” Lee.

Bobbie is survived by her son Billy Jack Ethridge (Gayle) of Meridian, MS, her daughter Tanya Ethridge Tolbert (Randy) of Union, MS, and her daughter Gayla Ethridge Carpenter (Dennis) of Meridian, MS, grandchildren William Chad Ethridge (April), Tara Lee Ethridge, Robert “Chris” Ethridge (Nicolette) of Royse City, TX., Paige Ethridge Walton (Rusty) of Union, MS, Kendal Joy Carpenter, Taylor Carpenter Smitherman (Sutton) of Forkland, AL, and Kenny Tolbert (Heather) of Union, MS, six great-grandsons, four great-granddaughters, one great-great-grandson, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be great-grandsons; Will Ethridge, Alex Gunn, and Keith Gunn, nephews; Tony Herrington and Stanley Lee, family friends; Billy Wayne Ransom and Ronnie Fairchild. Honorary pallbearers will be T.C. Glover and W.T. Daniel.

The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice, especially Charlotte Dunehew for the caring and loving attention she gave our mother over the past seventeen months.

The family would also like to thank the team of five precious sitters who made her life so much sweeter.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 3905 8th St. Meridian, MS 39307, or Aldersgate The Sunday Fund, 6600 PSD, Meridian, MS 39305.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The family will receive guests on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 from 9:00 am until 10:45 am at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.